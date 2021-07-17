Kangana Ranaut Wishes Luck To Kriti Sanon For Upcoming Film Mimi, Says 'How Amazing You Look'

Kriti Sanon who has been gearing up for the release of Mimi, has been garnering a lot of praise since the film's trailer release. Apart from many celebs, now Kangana Ranaut who too sent her best wishes to the actress for the upcoming film.

Impressed by Mimi's trailer that dropped a few days ago, Kangana Ranaut took to Instagram and gave a shout-out to Kriti. She wrote, "How amazing you look, all the best for #Mimi. Trailer looks amazing @kritisanon."

Kangana had posted a picture from one of Kriti's promotional day looks praising her style. Apart from Kriti, the filmmakers have also received a lot of praise.

Directed by Laxman Utekar, Mimi is a remake of Samroudhhi Porey's National Award-winning Marathi film Mala Aai Vhhaychy! (2011). While Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother, Pankaj Tripathi and Sai Tamhankar are seen as her co-workers and support system.

The three-minute-long trailer gives a glimpse at the quirky tale carefree Kriti who becomes a surrogate mom to make money. The film is also set to talk about the challenges of surrogacy and how society looks at it.

While talking about the film, Kriti recently revealed that after watching many delivery videos on YouTube, she is unsure of delivering a child in real life. "I am not sure if I want to deliver or not in real life... The second half of the film is difficult for me. Especially when Mimi becomes a mother. Because this was a scene that I couldn't relate to - a delivery means a lot of mental change and not just physical change," she told a Bollywood Bubble.

"Gaining 15 kilos was definitely tough but the delivery scene in the film was the toughest. And I was very nervous about it," Kriti added.

Mimi also stars Manoj Pahwa and Supriya Pathak in pivotal roles. Directed by Laxman Utekar, the film is scheduled to release on July 30 on Jio Cinema and Netflix.