Kangana Ranaut Wishes Sister Rangoli On Her Wedding Anniversary; 'You Both Make Us Believe In True Love'

Kangana Ranaut who is quite active on social media, penned an endearing post for her sister Rangoli Chandel on her 10th wedding anniversary today (May 11, 2021). Sharing a throwback picture from Rangoli's wedding, the Manikarnika star spoke about how the couple has made her believe in true love.

Kangana took to her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy 10th-anniversary eternal lovers. You both make us believe in true love and togetherness, thank you for being so wonderful" followed by a heart emoticon.

Have a look.

Meanwhile, Rangoli too, wished her husband Ajay by sharing a few sweet memories with him and their son Prithviraj. She wrote, "Dearest Husband, On the 10th year of our anniversary ,thanks for knowing that your wife is always right, you are a keeper! Happy Anniversary, Ajay😁❤️."

She further showered him with love and added, "PS: I am the most happiest to find you in my life & I love you the most ❤️🥰." Read Rangoli's post.

Kangana Ranaut and Rangoli Chandel share a close bond as siblings. The latter is often seen defending the Queen actress when it comes to controversies.

In an interview with Femina magazine, Kangana had opened up about her equation with sister Rangoli and said, "Rangoli has never been an ambitious person. She has always had a close set of people that she cares deeply for and confides in. And today as a mother to her baby (Prithviraj), she is even more exclusive. This baby is the centre of Rangoli's existence today. Sometimes I only get to talk to her once in three days. I feel bad that her priorities have changed today. And I don't have the attention, love and companionship that I had received from her in the past."

She had further added, "It was a big shift for me when Rangoli decided to separate and move back to Manali with her husband (Ajay) to concentrate on her family life. They are also building a hotel there. My nephew is cute and it was a special feeling when I held him for the first time because he bears an uncanny resemblance to Rangoli and me. But I cannot deny that I miss the old days with my sister."

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut recently hit the headlines when her Twitter account got permanently suspended after her controversial tweet related to elections in West Bengal.

Following ban on her Twitter account, the actress recently took a jibe at Instagram after the photo-sharing platform took down her post on her COVID-19 diagnosis in which she had called the virus a 'small time flu.' Later, the actress said that she is now waiting to be banned on Instagram, claiming it would be a badge of honour for her.

Workwise, Kangana Ranaut's upcoming projects include Thalaivi, Dhaakad, Tejas, Manikanika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and Sai Kabir's upcoming political thriller.