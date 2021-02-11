Kangana Ranaut Withdraws Civil Suit Against BMC; Will Apply For Regularisation Of Her Building

Kangana Ranaut has withdrawn the civil suit she filed against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) in the case of alleged irregularities at her Khar residential home. Ranaut through her counsel Birendra Saraf said that she would file for regularisation before the BMC in connection with the structure.

The actress had made a plea against the civil court order, which had dismissed her petition against the BMC notice from 2018. Kangana's appeal to withdraw was accepted by a single judge bench of Justice Prithviraj K Chavan on Wednesday (February 10).

The court has told the civic body (BMC) to not take any coercive action till the application of regularisation is considered and decided. Kangana has been given a period of two weeks to apply for regularisation. The court said, "In case of any adverse order against the appellant, no coercive action shall be taken two weeks thereafter by the BMC to enable the appellant to file appeal."

According to reports, back in 2018, BMC had issued a notice to Ranaut for alleged illegal merger of three flats owned by her in Orchid Breeze building in suburban Khar. After she filed a plea against BMC's notice in December 2020, the court had ruled against her and said that the merger was a "grave violation of the sanctioned plan".

Earlier this month, during a follow up hearing, the actress had sought from HC a further stay on the demolition of her building stating that the BMC's action against her was nothing but vendetta. Ranaut's lawyer Birendra Saraf had also claimed that the unauthorised construction in the building was the property developer's fault.

