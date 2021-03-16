Kangana Ranaut Wraps Up Delhi Schedule For Tejas, To Shoot At Her ‘Favourite’ Place Next

Kangana Ranaut has been giving out regular updates to her fans and followers during her shoot for her upcoming films. Be it some BTS pictures and videos or her wrapping up a shooting schedule, the actor makes sure to inform her fans of every detail of the same. Kangana recently took to her social media handle to tell her fans about her wrapping up the Delhi schedule of her Tejas shoot. Not only that, but the actor also said that she will be shooting at her 'favourite' place next.

Talking about the same, Kangana Ranaut took to her Twitter handle to share a beautiful picture, wherein she can be seen posing with her Tejas director, Sarvesh Mewara. The Tanu Weds Manu Returns actor is looking pretty as a daisy in the picture in a white loose sweater top which she has paired with blue jeans. The actor penned a lovely message for her director along with the same.

Kangana Ranaut stated how she has successfully completed her Delhi schedule for Tejas. She further wrote how her 'commander-in-chief' Sarvesh Mewara is a first-time director but she felt that he has been making movies all his life and that too, good ones. The Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi actor went on to say that she will be heading off to her 'favourite' place which is none other than Rajasthan, to kick-start the next schedule of the movie. Her caption for the same read as, "Today team Tejas successfully completed Delhi schedule, our commander in Chief @sarveshmewara1 is a first-time director but it seems he has been making movies all his life and good ones. Tomorrow off to my most favourite place Rajasthan for the next schedule." Take a look at the tweet shared by the actor.

Apart from this, Kangana Ranaut went on to share another tweet wherein she shared a glimpse of her binging on some delicious desserts. She captioned the same stating, "Delhi wrap ... uummmmmm. Is there something called vulgarly delicious." Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, talking about the film Tejas, Kangana Ranaut will be essaying the role of a Sikh soldier, Tejas Gill in the same. She will also be seen in the film Dhaakad. Apart from that, the actor will be seen in the much-awaited film, Thalaivi.

