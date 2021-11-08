Kanika Dhillon Reveals How She Managed To Hide The News Of Firstborn Veer

Screenwriter duo Kanika Dhillon and Himanshu Sharma were blessed with a baby boy this year. After keeping the good news under wraps for a while, the couple recently made the announcement on social media wherein they revealed that they have named their son Veer.

Kanika had posted pictures of her newborn without revealing his name and captioned them as, "In gratitude , with our hearts full - Wishing love,light n happiness to all our lovelies! ❤️#mylife #myboys #mylove ... #veerdhillonsharma."

Now, in a tete-a-tete with Etimes, Kanika has spoken at length about embracing motherhood for the first time.

On being asked how she managed to hid the good news, the writer said, "Himanshu and I were absolutely ecstatic about the baby coming, and as nervous but super excited parents we were very cautious and superstitious- it was COVID times, after all. It was such a scary period for everyone. So apart from our family and close friends, we did not share our little miracle baby news. Finally and thankfully the world is opening up now and we were bursting with joy to share our bundle of joy with the world at large. So there you are, we have announced."

She revealed that it was her husband Himanshu who zeroed down on the name Veer for their son and added, "He always wanted to name his child Veer if he had a son. The moment he suggested, I fell in love with the name; actually I also always quite liked the name 'Veer'. So, our baby is called Veer Dhillon Sharma."

Kanika also talked about her 'overexcited' husband and said, "I had to threaten Himanshu to stop ordering as after a point; we were running out of space and he was ordering the same things twice over! My overexcited husband also ordered a bike before our Veer was born and I had to make him cancel that!"

Speaking about how motherhood has changed her, Dhillon added, "I feel that being a mother is something that I cannot describe in words. Just watching my child sleep or smile makes my heart explode. I think that all new moms will understand this when I say that your baby is your little heart that you hold in your hands. My son Veer gives me strength and courage that I didn't know I had - he makes me a stronger woman and he makes me believe in miracles!"

She also told the tabloid that she won't be taking a break from writing and revealed that she wrote Rashmi Rocket and Raksha Bandhan during her pregnancy. Kanika and Himanshu tied the knot in January this year.