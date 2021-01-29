    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Kanika Kapoor Drops Her New Single 'Long Nights'

      By
      |

      Music is a lot like literature. It can be pleasing, enlightening, even life-changing. A great song, like a great book, affects the listener in unanticipated ways and resonates long after the music has ceased. And, if done well, both music and literature have a rhythm and tone unique to their authors.

      Kanika Kapoor's new song is one such example. Surprising her fans this morning, Kanika released a modern take on a song influenced by Surinder Kaur. It turns a solo song into a dulcet duet featuring her with Amar Sandhu where two lovers are talking about their feelings for each other.

      kanika-kapoor-drops-her-new-single-long-nights

      The talented DJ Harpz produces this 2021 R&B trap sound. The unique use of a soulful guitar piece over modern R&B trap-inspired drums adds to the freshness of this track. Be it's music or lyrics, the euphonious loungy song talks to a wide audience across all age groups and can be enjoyed in any setting.

      View this post on Instagram

      A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor)

      Kanika shares, "I personally love the balance and play between the vocals and modern music giving this song its soul and bounce. I worked on this track during the lock-down. You can expect some new sounds coming up from my new releases. We hope you enjoy it! Keep Supporting independent artists and independent music!"

      This silver-toned harmonious track is available on all streaming platforms as well as Kanika Kapoor's newly launched you-tube channel.

      ALSO READ: Kanika Kapoor Opens Up About COVID-19 Experience And Backlash: Was Shaken By What I Saw Around Me

      Read more about: kanika kapoor
      Story first published: Friday, January 29, 2021, 18:18 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jan 29, 2021
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X