Karan Deol Reacts To Popular Memes Featuring His Dad Sunny Deol; 'I Don't Share My Father's Meme With Him'

Unlike many celebrities, actor Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol doesn't get easily offended by memes, as he knows to take everything with a pinch of salt. In his recent conversation with a leading daily, when Karan was asked how he reacts to those memes that are famous among netizens featuring his dad Sunny Deol and uncle Bobby Deol.

"It is light-hearted, funny, I enjoy it. People interpret such iconic moments in different ways. We do share such memes in the family; however, I don't share my father's meme with him, as there is a certain boundary or respect for him as a father," said Karan to TOI.

When asked if he enjoys social media and meme-fests, he said, "Everything has two sides to it and you have to take everything with a pinch of salt. But it is funny too. When it comes to memes, people come up with a lot of creative ideas so it gives you a moment of laughter."

Karan made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas in 2019. Unfortunately, the film failed to woo the audiences and Karan failed to gain popularity among netizens. In the same interview, when Karan was asked if he would like to try his luck in comedy, he said that to make people laugh is the most difficult thing to do.

He further stated that on paper, it might seem funny, but one has to make it funny with the perfect comic timing, and he feels that cracking the correct comic timing isn't an easy task.

"You have to make that line hit, emphasising that it connects to the audience and they start laughing. It is difficult to tickle someone's funny bone. Technically on paper, it's happening for the first time, but when you go and shoot, there are multiple ways to which you will shoot, and you have to keep that magic alive, from the first day to the end," said the Deol scion.

Karan concluded by saying that he would love to do everything, and if the story and character interest him, then he will go for it.