Karan Deol On Nepotism: I Can't Run Away From The Fact That I Got The Launch Platform

In a recent chat with a leading daily, Sunny Deol's son Karan Deol opened up about the nepotism debate and said that he cannot run away from the fact that he got the launch platform very easily, but at the end of the day it's the talent that counts.

Sharing his take on nepotism, Karan who made his Bollywood debut with Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, told TOI, "See, I can't run away from the fact that I got the launch platform, but at the end of the day, it's your talent that speaks. So if you're not good, or if you're not up to the mark, the amount of competition that is out there, you will get lost in it."

"You might get your first film, you might move a little bit ahead after that, but then you will be just dropped and you will go away. So I believe that it's your work and your talent that speaks the most," added Karan.

ALSO READ: Sunny Deol's Son Karan Says He Got Teary-Eyed When Apne 2 Was Narrated To Him!

In the same interview, Karan also opened up about dealing with the failure, as his debut film was tanked at the box office. He said that Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas didn't turn out the way he expected it to, and he was in a weird space of his life.

"Then I saw the first time I've acted in front of the camera, and I said to myself that, 'Look Rocky, you look so happy. Remember that you've done it because you love it. And that's the happiness that shows on your face," stated Karan.

ALSO READ: Bobby Deol On Apne 2: It's Been Written Keeping In Mind The Viewpoint Of New Generation

The Deol scion further added that things might have not gone his way, but he will just push himself to do better.

With respect to work, Karan will next be seen in Apne 2 that also casts Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.