Karan Johar To Host A Lavish 49th Birthday Bash? Occasion Touted To Be A Star-Studded Affair

Producer-director Karan Johar is all set to turn a year older on May 25, 2021. Now the latest buzz is that the filmmaker will ring in his 49th birthday in Alibaug in the form of a lavish birthday bash. Not only that but the occasion will also see some star-studded names from the industry in attendance.

According to a news report in Pinkvilla, Karan has already sent the invitations to all his industry friends. His expected guest list boasts of big names like Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Khushi Kapoor, Rani Mukherjee, Aditya Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and others. If all goes well as planned by the director, his birthday bash will inevitably be one of the biggest Bollywood events ever since the onset of COVID-19.

The news report further stated that considering, the COVID-19 second wave situation, the celebration will be divided into 3 parts. The birthday bash will take place on May 24, 25 and 26. The guests have started arriving at the venue on May 23. This has been done to avoid the overcrowding of people on one particular day.

However, Karan Johar's big day may also not go as planned. This is because some of his expected guests might have backed out from the invitation and will give the party a miss. This includes Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Apart from them, the likes of Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli, Kareena Kapoor Khan-Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherjee-Aditya Chopra have also decided to give the occasion a miss. One of the main reasons behind this decision might be that all three couples have their kids at home which may put them at risk of travelling during the pandemic.

However, it will still be interesting to witness which big names from the film fraternity attends Karan Johar's birthday bash. On the work front, Karan Johar will be producing the movie Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He also has movies like Sooryavanshi, Liger and Shamshera on his kitty.