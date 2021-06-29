Karan Johar Announces Film On Lawyer-Activist C Sankaran Nair Who Uncovered Jallianwala Bagh Massacre's Truth

Director-producer Karan Johar is all set to bankroll a film based on the life of C Sankaran Nair, the former President of the Indian National Congress and member of the Viceroy's Executive Council. Titled The Unstold Story Of C Sankaran Nair, Karan's production venture is inspired from real life events.

The movie which will be helmed by Karan Singh Tyagi, is an adaptation of the book, 'The Case That Shook The Empire,' penned by Raghu Palat (great-grandson of Sankaran Nair) and his wife Pushpa Palat.

Karan Johar expressed his excitement over being a part of this project with a tweet that read, "Extremely excited and honoured to be bringing the untold story of C. Sankaran Nair, a historic man to the big screens. Directed by @karanstyagi."

Karan said in his statement that his film will unravel the legendary courtroom battle that Sankaran Nair fought against the British Raj to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The makers are yet to announce the cast of the film.

For the unversed, C Sankaran Nair was the president of the Indian National Congress in Amaravathi in 1897. He became a member of the Viceroy's Council in 1915 with the charge of the Education portfolio. However, he resigned from the Viceroy's Executive Council after the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. He left for England to ensure that there would be no Jallianwala Bagh again in India. In his book, Nair held Michael O'Dwyer responsible for the massacre. He claimed that O'Dwyer had sued him for libel.

As per a report in Indian Express, the case was won by O'Dwyer with only political economist Harold Laski as the dissenting juryman in 11 to 1 jury decision. O'Dwyer reportedly said he will forgo the damages of £7,000 if Nair apologised, which he refused to do despite it being a large sum.

Coming back to Karan Johar, the filmmaker has some interesting projects in the pipeline as producer. This includes Sooryavanshi, Brahmastra, Dostana 2, Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar and Madhuri Dixit's digital debut Finding Anamika. His next directorial venture is the multistarrer period film Takht.