Karan Johar Celebrates 20 Years Of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham With A Beautiful Tribute To The Movie

The Karan Johar directorial Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham was released on this day (December 14) in the year 2001. As the film ticked 20 years today, the director-producer shared a beautiful tribute video describing his experience while working on the movie. From the iconic dialogues, songs and BTS glimpses of the movie, the video had it all and will be nothing less than a visual delight for every K3G fan.

Talking about the video, Karan Johar shared the same and captioned it stating, "Overwhelmed with the endless love that has poured in from all corners of the world and the industry for celebrating this grand milestone that #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham hits today. Thank you fall short. A little piece of my heart for you on this day. And so it goes...it's all about loving your...family! From us to you, happy #20YearsOfK3G." Take a look at the video.

Karan Johar can be seen narrating in the background of the video how he does not have words to express what this movie means to him. The Kal Ho Na Ho director stated that the main challenge was to do justice to all the main star-studded cast of the movie comprising Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The filmmaker added how the dialogues, songs, costumes and scenes from Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham have now become such an integral part of pop culture. He furthermore thanked Sharmishta Roy for the art direction, Manish Malhotra for the costumes and Farah Khan for the choreography in the movie. Karan stated how the movie redefines nostalgia as those who watched the movie as kids are now watching it along with their own children. He lastly expressed his gratitude to all the fans of the movie who have showered it with so much love.

Celebs like Bhumi Pednekar, Karan Tacker, Tanuj Virwani and Saiyami Kher also poured in love to the post. The fans also thanked Karan Johar for sharing the video and making them nostalgic about the movie. The movie had also starred Johnny Lever and Farida Jalal as well as Rani Mukerji in a cameo appearance.