Karan Johar Confirms Shanaya Kapoor's Bollywood Debut Under His Banner; Film To Go On Floors In July

After Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to introduce one more new talent in Bollywood. The Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director took to social media to announce that Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya will be joining his Dharma Cornerstone Agency (DCA) squad. He also revealed that he will be launching the star kid under his banner.

Karan took to his Instagram page and wrote, "Another beautiful addition to our growing @dcatalent family! Welcome to the #DCASquad, @shanayakapoor02. Her enthusiasm, perseverance and diligence is so amazing to see. Join us in showering your love & blessings as she begins her first film with @DharmaMovies, this July! Watch this space for film details!!!"

Watch his post.

An elated Shanaya also took to her Instagram handle to share this happy news and posted, "Woke up today with the most grateful heart! Here's to a great journey ahead with the @dcatalent family. Excited to kickstart my FIRST FILM (ahhh!!) this July by @DharmaMovies, can't wait for you all to see what we're up to! Stay tuned! #DCASquad."

Shanaya's mother and actress Maheep Kapoor also shared this news and requested fans to shower her with love and blessings.

She wrote, "With her unabashed enthusiasm, resilience & sparkle - My girl is all set to take over your screens soon. Give her your love & blessings as she is ready to start the journey of her FIRST FILM with @Dharmamovies this July. Watch out for the announcement of the film!"

Shanaya Kapoor first caught everyone's attention when she made her debut at the Le Bal in Paris in 2019. She later worked as an assistant director on her cousin and actress Janhvi Kapoor's film Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. Shanaya who recently made her Instagram account public, also shares an immense fan-following on social media.

