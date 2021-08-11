Karan Johar Gets Emotional As Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna Clocks 15 Years; See His Post

Karan Johar's 2006 multistarrer Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (KANK) completed 15 years today (August 11). Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Preity Zinta and Abhishek Bachchan in leading roles, the film was a mature take on relationships, failing marriages and infidelity and its story-telling was way ahead of its times.

To celebrate this milestone, Karan took to his Twitter handle and shared a video snippet featuring scenes from the film. He penned down his emotions in the caption that read, "A film that will always remain extremely special to me. Tough to fathom that it's been 15 years to all the memories we made on set, while creating the music and so much more!! Here's to the kind of love that's strong enough to never say alvida to!! #15YearsOfKANK."

See his post.

A film that will always remain extremely special to me. Tough to fathom that it's been 15 years to all the memories we made on set, while creating the music and so much more!! Here's to the kind of love that's strong enough to never say alvida to!!❤️ #15YearsOfKANK pic.twitter.com/0JHeaxlltM — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) August 11, 2021

Upon its release in 2006, Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna had opened to mixed reviews from the critics and was not as commercially successful as KJo's previous outings.

A few years ago in an interaction with journalist and film critic Rajeev Masand, Karan had opened up on the film's failure and said that he perhaps couldn't convey the script right and focused more on catering to the audience.

"If you read the screenplay of Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, it is infinitely superior to the film. And I think I let down many moments of the film by either overcasting some parts and some overly occupant for no reason. And it took away the intimacy of the film and paved the path for streamline films," he had told Masand.

He had also expressed his wish to remake that film and said, "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna is the only film in my career that I am going to do again. And when I do make it again, I hopefully will get it right. I became two people while working on the film, and I think I should have just been one person with one solid conviction. The script was written very differently and then, when the stars stepped in I started to adhere to the stars imagery and persona over the core content."

Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna revolves around an ex-footballer and teacher who are trapped in their respective unhappy marriages and find true love in each other.