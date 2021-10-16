Karan Johar On 23 Years Of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai: This Film Ignited An Unparalleled Love For Cinema In Me

Karan Johar's directorial debut Kuch Kuch Hai Hai clocks 23 years today (October 16, 2021). Starring Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol and Rani Mukerji in leading roles, the romantic drama was a major commercial success upon its release in 1998. Over the years, Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol's respective characters Raj and Anjali have garnered a cult following and this film continues to hold a special place in the heart of every 90s kid.

As Kuch Kuch Hota completed a milestone today, Karan took to his Instagram page to celebrate it with a heartfelt note in which he expressed his gratitude to the cast and crew of the film. He also shared a video montage featuring Shah Rukh, Kajol and Rani's scenes from the movie.

The filmmaker wrote, "23 years of pyaar, dosti and a bunch of memories! This was my first time behind the camera and it ignited an unparalleled love for the cinema in me that continues to drive me till today. Gratitude to the best cast, crew & the audience who continues to pour in the love for this story 23 years on! Thank you."

In an interview with Film Companion, Karan Johar had opened up on the famous shot of Shah Rukh Khan holding Rani Mukerji's hand while hugging Kajol and revealed, "I have to tell you, onscreen and on paper, it was just considered a scene where Shah Rukh comes and pacifies Kajol and then Rani comes in as well, and then all three of them have a kind of a group hug situation and we move on. I got some kind of a weird thought at that time - like what if he hugs Kajol and Rani wants to leave them for a moment and walk away, and he holds her hand. Now, we debated this for over two hours and we were losing light and Santosh Sivan (DoP) was losing his perspective. The big debate was - is Shah Rukh coming across as too evil?"

He had continued, "I think we overthought it because no one else gave it so much thought when the scene was finally played out. But I remember debating this for 2 hours because my father kept looking at his watch because we were paying by the hour for this location. Those were the days we were a much poorer film economy. Shooting abroad was a huge deal."

The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani director had also talked about the various cameos which went noticed in the film and shared, "The sequence begins with my mother walking down the stairs. She was in a green and blue salwaar kameez. She looked like she was working for Air India for some reason on that day. If you carefully see the crowd of "students", Manish Malhotra and Farah Khan are two of the students sitting on the stairs. Manish has the strangest haircut that I've ever seen him in."

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai revolves around a young girl who as per her mother's last wish, sets out to reunite her father with the college best friend who loved him, only to discover that the woman is engaged.