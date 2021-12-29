Karan Johar On Why Everyone Should Watch Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra: None Of Us Is In It For The Money Anymore

Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's Brahmastra has been in the making for about seven years. The big budget vehicle has been the talk of the town ever since it was announced. Recently the makers announced the release date of the film with a motion poster which also introduced Ranbir's character from the film, Shiva.

In a recent tete-a-tete with Film Companion, Karan opened up on Brahmastra and how the team isn't in it anymore for the money. The filmmaker said that he wants the audience to enjoy the film not to rake in the profits but because it's their passion project. He further said that even if the film becomes a mega blockbuster, nobody will be going home with a big fat cheque as all the money has gone into the making of this ambitious project.

Karan told the entertainment portal, "None of us is in it for the money anymore. Because the Lord knows that even if the film is a mega-blockbuster, it's not that everyone is taking a fat cheque home. Because all the money is in the film. But, it's become like a passion project, beyond passion."

On being asked he learnt any lessons from Brahmastra, the filmmaker replied in negative and added that he only saw Ayan's passion where he worked on this flick every day of his life for the last 7 years.

Karan recalled his meeting with SS Rajmouli wherein the latter had shared with him how Prabhas and Rana Daggubati gave 5 years of their life to Baahubali. The producer said that Alia signed the film when she was 21 and now it is finally all set to release when she is 29.

"Ranbir has given seven years. Alia has given seven years. Without questioning, dates have got adjusted, schedules have moved, governments have changed, Brahmastra was still on," he said in the interview.

Further, Karan also talked about Shah Rukh Khan's much anticipated cameo in this Ranbir-Alia starrer. He shared that initially the superstar's cameo was supposed to be wrapped up in five days but it ended up going on for 15 days as Khan saw the vision.

"It's like we're a part of this one big mega film that just needs the world to watch it. So we literally want every centre in this country and world to come and watch Brahmastra coz we really need it. We don't just need it for money, we need it for those seven years," Karan said.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is slated to release in multiple languages on September 9, 2022.