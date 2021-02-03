Karan Johar Quashes Reports Of Takht Being Shelved: It's Just Delayed

The latest reports about Karan Johar's ambitious project Takht said that the film has been shelved, however, the filmmaker has now revealed that the project will be made, but it is delayed. KJo quashed the rumours during an interaction with Spotboye and said, "Takht is not shelved. It's just delayed."

The report also revealed that the reason for the delay is Johar being occupied working on other upcoming films like Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Liger, and Brahmastra. Another report earlier this week claimed that the film was shelved due to the film's budget which is expected to be around Rs 250-300 crore, and no other studio is backing the film. The report also stated that the film could be delayed because of the tense political environment, as the film is based on the Mughal empire.

For the unversed, back in 2019, the film was caught in a controversy over the film's writer Hussain Haidry. The hashtag #BoycottTakht was trending on Twitter as netizens slammed Haidry for allegedly defaming Hindus in his tweets. His locked Twitter account had phrases like "Hindu terrorists". He reportedly had also badmouthed Brahmins by calling them the root of all evils in the country.

Coming back to Takht, the film is set to narrate the story of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb and his brother Dara Shikoh. The film starring Ranveer Singh and Vicky Kaushal as the brothers will document their fight for the throne. The multi-starrer will also see Anil Kapoor as Shah Jahan, Kareena Kapoor as Jahanara Begum and Alia Bhatt as Dilras Banu, as well as Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in pivotal roles.

Announced in 2018, Karan earlier had shared a small teaser video for the film. The motion poster showed a golden throne, while a voiceover that said, "Mughal shehzaadon ke liye Takht ka raasta apno ke taboot se hokar jaata tha. Agar yeh raasta mohabbat se hokar jaata toh shayad Hindustan ka itihaas kuch aur hota."

Takht will mark Johar's return to the big screen as a director after a long time since 2016's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

