Karan Johar Reacts To Rumours Of Teaming Up With Vicky Kaushal For A Film

Recently an entertainment portal had reported that Vicky Kaushal is all set to collaborate with Karan Johar for a project after wrapping up Shashank Khaitan's comic thriller Mr Lele. However, the filmmaker has denied these rumours while speaking to Bollywood Hungama.

When asked if he is doing a film with Vicky, the director told the news portal, No, not at all. There is no film with Vicky Kaushal as of now."

News of Vicky Kaushal teaming up with Karan Johar had surfaced in media after there were speculations that the former's sci-fi film Ashwatthama has been put on hold and the makers will take another six to nine months to work on a new budget.

Pinkvilla had quoted a source as saying, "It was then that Karan Johar decided that he could approach for one of his movies. Vicky has been offered both - a rom-com and an action-drama and it is up to him which he may choose to do. KJo's production house has lots of exciting scripts on hand and it was one of those that was offered to the actor. The filmmaker and the actor share a warm bond which has only strengthened after Mr. Lele and they keep meeting now on a regular basis. Vicky's dates are being sorted out as they had gone for a toss like many actors. Within weeks of Mr. Lele going on floors in April, the shoot had to be called off after Vicky and Bhumi tested positive. The second lockdown imposed in Maharashtra only delayed matters further but now that the film is almost complete, Vicky's date diary is empty for the dates allotted to Ashwatthama."

However now with Karan's clarification, it looks like fans will have to wait longer for this collaboration to happen.

Workwise, the filmmaker recently started work on Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani which marks his directorial comeback after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand, has multiple projects lined up both in production and post production.