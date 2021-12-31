Karan Johar Requests Delhi Government To Reopen Cinema Halls; Gets Slammed By Netizens

Filmmaker Karan Johar recently took to his Twitter handle and urged the Delhi government to allow cinema halls to operate following the latter's decision to declare a 'yellow alert' in the state following a spike in the COVID-19 and Omicron cases.

He tweeted, "We urge the Delhi Government to allow cinemas to operate. Cinemas are equipped with better ability to ensure a hygienic environment while maintaining social distancing norms as compared to other out-of-home settings."

Karan Johar Is Fed Up Of Newer Actors Demanding Rs 25-35 Crores; 'They Have Gone Beyond Deluded'

Karan's tweet came shortly after the Producers Guild of India also made the same request. However, the director-producers post didn't go down well with netizens who slammed him left and right and advised him to be compassionate.

A Twitter user wrote, "Cinemas can be watched on ott, but people will die when infection rates inflate and oxygen runs out. Be compassionate, I know it's hard but try not being an obnoxious narcissist or you risk looking ignorant and self-serving!" Another comment read, ""Aag lgi hai basti mai.. ye hai Apni masti mai."

Karan Johar On Why Everyone Should Watch Ranbir-Alia's Brahmastra: None Of Us Is In It For The Money Anymore

A netizen wrote, "Is he out of his mind? Someone please tell him he's talking about humans. It's not just about cinemas being equipped. It's about those humans who will build a crowd, starting right from their houses to the cinemas, and beyond! Ah! Wish privileged people go a little broader. Another one added, ""No bro, ppl's lives > Bollywood any day."

For the unversed, the death toll due to COVID-19 cases in Delhi stood at 25,107 on Thursday.

On December 28, the Delhi government decided shut down theatres in the state following which the makers of Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film Jersey pushed back the release date from December 31.