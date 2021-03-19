Ajeeb Daastaans Trailer: This Anthology Film Promises Some High Octane Drama

Filmmaker and producer Karan Johar have unveiled the trailer of his recent production venture, Ajeeb Daastaans. By the looks of it, the anthology film promises a wholesome level of high octane drama and complexities in its four stories and the characters in them. The trailer showcases the glimpses of the events taking place in each of the four stories and all of them will leave one wanting for more. The film will be releasing on the OTT streaming platform, Netflix on April 16, 2021.

The movie will be bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharmatic Entertainment and will comprise four diverse stories helmed by four different filmmakers. The directors who will be presenting their different stories in the film are namely Raj Mehta, Shashank Khaitan, Kayoze Irani and Neeraj Ghaywan. The trailer hinted that the four stories will revolve around some dark and gritty characters and their unveiling their dark side. However, it has not been clear that which filmmaker will be helming which story in Ajeeb Daastaans.

Talking about the star cast, the film boasts of some talented actors from the fraternity. Some of them are Shefali Shah, Abhishek Banerjee, Jaideep Ahlawat, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Abhishek Banerjee, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Konkona Sen Sharma, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Manav Kaul. The montages of the cast members from their respective stories look promising and instantly grabs your attention.

Talking about Karan Johar's post, the filmmaker also shared a message regarding the film while sharing the trailer of the same. He called Ajeeb Daastaans a collaborative effort, yet uniquely individual in its own way. The director stated how four exceptionally talented filmmakers have come out to weave four individual stories that are stranger than reality itself.

Karan Johar added that he cannot wait to witness how each of the directors has painted their canvas with their own shade of cinema and storytelling. The filmmaker said that some stories tend to take you in places but Ajeeb Daastaans will take one in a place where they never thought they would be. Take a look at the trailer shared by the producer.

Apart from this, Karan Johar will also be producing the film, Brahmastra starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. He will also bankroll the much-awaited pan India film, Liger starring South sensation Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Panday. Apart from that, Karan will bankroll Sidharth Malhotra's Shershaah.