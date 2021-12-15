Karan Johar's Mother And Close Ones Undergo COVID-19 Test After He Tests Negative, Sanjay Kapoor's Home Sealed

The COVID-19 scare seems to have grappled Bollywood once again with the year inching towards the end. After Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora tested positive for COVID-19 after reportedly attending a private party of director-producer Karan Johar, the latter too underwent a COVID-19 test. However, Karan tested negative for the same and he also revealed the same in an official statement. Now, the director's mother Hiroo Johar and the other guests who had attended Karan's party will also be undergoing the COVID-19 test.

According to a news report in ETimes, the authorities at the BMC are conducting RT-PCR tests on Karan Johar's mother and the other close ones of the filmmaker who had attended the private dinner party. This reportedly includes around 40 people who attended his party. This also includes 10 of the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director's staff. On Tuesday (December 14) morning, the BMC staff were also seen sanitizing Karan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora's buildings.

Apart from this, actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor's residence has also been sealed. Their house was declared a containment zone after The Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives star had tested positive for COVID-19. Apart from them, Sohail Khan's wife Seema Khan and her son Yohan Khan have also tested positive for the virus and are currently under home quarantine.

Earlier today, Karan Johar released an official statement about him testing negative for COVID-19. However, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham director hit back at some sections of the media for allegedly reporting false news without the assessment of facts. Johar stated, "My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of God we are all NEGATIVE! In fact, I tested twice just to be safe and am NEGATIVE... I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city... Salute to them. To some members of the media I would like to clarify that a group of 8 people's intimate gathering is not a "party"... And my home which we maintain strict protocols in is certainly no "hotspot" of covid." "All of us are responsible and masked at all times and No one would treat this pandemic lightly... my request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all. Karan Johar."