Karan Johar’s Next Project With Ranveer Singh And Alia Bhatt To Go On Floors This Year

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are all set to collaborate again for director Karan Johar's next project. The movie will mark their second project together after Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy. Now the latest development surrounding the movie suggests that the film will be going on floors by the month of June or July this year.

A source close to the film revealed to Pinkvilla about the same and stated that it will be shot in some real locations in India. Ranveer and Alia will be doing some acting workshops together to get into the skin of their character before kick-starting the shoot for the same. However, this is not the only exciting development surrounding the Karan Johar directorial film.

The movie will also have Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan acting as an assistant director. However, the source revealed that Karan has no plans of launching Ibrahim as an actor for now. Ibrahim has just come on board as of now as an assistant director since he wishes to learn the nuances of filmmaking.

The source said that Ibrahim is still young and studying and is yet to decide if he wishes to pursue acting in the future. Apart from this, Ranveer is expected to sport a unique look in the movie. The Bajirao Mastani actor will be donning an ultra-modern look which will comprise of some jackets, hats, torn-jeans and glares.

Talking about the leading lady, Alia will rather be sporting a simple look as compared to Ranveer. The movie is touted to be a deep-rooted and light-hearted love story devoid of any social message. The source hinted that the movie will be one of those films with which the audience has resonated Dharma Productions with for the last three decades.

The source further added that Karan is all pumped up to helm the fun romantic-comedy after his ambitious project Takht has taken a backseat. The shooting for the same will go on till the end of this year unless the rising COVID-19 cases act as a bummer. Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh will also be seen in the Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus while Alia Bhatt will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi.