Karan Johar Says He Is Done With Offending People; 'I Just Want To Focus On Making My Movie Without Any Drama'

Be it the eyebrow raising statements made by him and his guests on his popular chat show Koffee With Karan or the AIB roast, Karan Johar has found himself in a sticky situation quite a few times. However, the filmmaker now says that he is done with offending people and wants to focus on his films instead.

In a tete-a-tete with Film Companion, Karan admitted that he has been censoring himself because he is worried of the ramifications that would follow.

"While I have massive bubbles in my head about so many things, I can't articulate it. There are so many things I want to say in my set-piece (on the show) but I feel very restricted and not for any other reason but because I believe I will offend someone somewhere and I really don't want to because I am done with offending people. I just want to focus on making my movie without any drama around me. I really feel the need to curb and curtail a lot of what I'm wanting to say. That is the only thing that actually saddens me more than anything else because I believe I can take a joke on myself but I know a lot of others can't," the director told the entertainment portal.

He further added that the film fraternity is sensitive and doesn't have a sense of humour. Meanwhile, Karan is all set to return to the digital space as a stand-up comedian in Amazon Prime Video's One Mic Stand: Season 2.

On being asked if there are any taboo topics which would refrain from talking about on the show, KJo said, "So I'm going to talk about I, me, myself (on the show). It's a little bit of a megalomaniac set piece. Of course, I say this because I'm actually poking a lot of fun at myself, it's like a self roast, I think, because I'm so worried about talking about anything else. It's fine, it's okay because we are going through an anxiety-ridden time in the world because of the pandemic and I don't want to add to any more noise than there already is. So I'm saying the safest person is, 'Let me offend myself.' Because I'm not filing an FIR on myself."

Talking about films, Karan Johar is currently busy with his upcoming directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The family dramedy stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.