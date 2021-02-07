Karan Johar Shares Cute Video Of Roohi And Yash On Their Birthday, Kareena Posts Unseen Photo With Taimur

Karan Johar recently hosted a grand birthday party ahead of his twins, Roohi and Yash’s 3rd birthday on February 7 in Mumbai. Celebrities like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia D’Souza and their kids attended the grand birthday.

Karan shared an adorable video of his twins and wrote, "A birthday toodles is a must! The fashion critics are back to roast me! Happy birthday to the loves of my life! #roohiandyash."

The video has Yash and Roohi standing in their dad's walk-in closet and criticizing his shiny outfits. Karan tells them that everyone is wishing them on their birthday and he asks them to reply. They both respond with, "I love you" Check out the post below:

Kareena showered love on Karan’s kids by sharing an unseen pic on her Instagram. She wrote, “Happy birthday Yash and Roohi. God bless you both." Take a look at the picture below:

Coming back to the party, some inside videos and pictures have surfaced on social media. The party had a camp-theme and also featured tents with jungle and animal prints. Karan is also seen cutting a cake with Amrita Arora’s son, who celebrated his birthday on the same day. In other pictures from the party, Alia Bhatt is seen kissing baby Roohi while Soha Ali Khan is seen posing with Farah Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Taimur, Inaaya and Ravie are also seen having a good time with the birthday twins. Take a look!

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan's Caption For Taimur's Picture With Inaaya Will Bring A Big Smile To Your Faces

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Birthday Post For Bestie Has An Adorable Throwback Picture Of Taimur; See Pic