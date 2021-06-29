Karan Johar Wonders 'If Marriage Is An Institution Can It Also Be Done Online?'

Well-known for his wit and quirk, filmmaker Karan Johar has become quite active on social media from the past few days. From posting cool selfies to sharing quirky thoughts, the filmmaker is making his presence felt on social media in the coolest way possible.

Recently, Karan shared his thought on marriage and wrote, "If marriage is an institution can it also be online??? #justasking #karankekhayaal." The actor shared his thought via Instagram story, so we didn't get to see reactions of his followers, but we are sure that Karan's quirky thoughts can leave anyone in splits.

Before sharing this post, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai director also shared another random thought on Instagram Stories that read, "Words have pet names these days... amazing is amaze... fabulous is fab! I dread the day hello will be hell! #karankekhayaal."

Meanwhile, recently, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director launched a foundation named after his late father, film producer Yash Johar 'Yash Johar Foundation' in a bid to extend help to the members of the Indian entertainment industry amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking about the foundation, Karan had said, "My father understood being in the movie business was hard, which is why we announce the launch of the foundation considering the current scenario and taking into effects and after effects of COVID-19, we have initiated YJF 2021 COVID response to address issues such as food, shelter, medicines of those within the entertainment industry, who have been negatively impacted by the pandemic."

With respect to work, Karan will don the hat of director for the upcoming period drama Takht, which will feature Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.