A Furious Karan Johar Says His 'Home Is No Hotspot Of COVID-19' As He Tests Negative For The Virus

Last week, Karan Johar hosted an intimate bash for his industry friends, which was attended by Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor. Unfortunately, their party didn't end on a happy note, as Kareena, Amrita and Maheep were tested positive for COVID-19 and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) sealed their apartments declaring it a containment zone. Now, Karan Johar took to his Instagram page to inform his fans that he has tested negative for COVID-19, but he is upset with media for 'their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts'.

He wrote, "My family and I and everyone at home have done their RTPCR tests and with the grace of god we are all NEGATIVE! In fact I tested twice just to be safe and am NEGATIVE... I truly appreciate the grandest efforts of the BMC to ensure the safety of our city... Salute to them..."

He further wrote, "...to some members of the media I would like to clarify that a 8 people intimate gathering is not a "party"... And my home which we maintain strict protocols in is certainly no "hotspot" of covid."

"All of us are responsible and masked at all times and No one would treat this pandemic lightly... my request to certain members of the media is to exercise some restraint in their extreme reportage without the assessment of facts! Lots of love and safety to all. Karan Johar," wrote the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil director.

With respect to work, Karan is busy directing Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, which features Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in the lead roles. Today (December 15, 2021), KJo will also unveil the motion poster of his upcoming film Brahmastra, which stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles.