Karan Johar To Shelve Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor & Alia Bhatt's Takht: Report

Karan Johar's ambitious project, Takht has been the talk of the town since its announcement in 2018. However, according to recent reports, the filmmaker has decided to shelf the period drama which was supposed to star some of the biggest stars of the industry including Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar.

Takht which was supposed to mark Karan Johar's return to the big screen as a director had already been delayed due to the pandemic. For the past two years, the pre-production was under way while the team worked on the story and location scouts.

Now a report in Bollywood Hungama said that there are several reasons why the film won't be going on floors. A source told the portal, "To begin with, it's too costly a film. Its budget is expected to be around Rs. 250-300 crores. Like every other producer, even Karan had to bear losses due to Covid-19. Also, his expensive films like Brahmastra and Liger are already in production or awaiting release, along with his mid-sized ones like Shershaah, Dostana 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and Shakun Batra's next. Adding Takht to this list won't be a good idea."

The source also revealed that no studio was on board to back the film. It was being speculated that Fox Star Studios will be backing Takht because of its partnership with Dharma, but that was not the case. "Karan tried pitching Takht to other studios but his efforts proved futile," the source added.

The makers have reportedly also made the decision based on the current controversies surrounding web shows and the political environment. The source said, "Takht is based on Mughal history. The current political climate is volatile and you never know when things can get ugly. We all saw what happened with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat (2018). Karan felt that there's no way he can risk taking such a project in such times as a lot of money would then be at stake. As a result, Karan Johar has decided to shelve Takht for now. He might revive the project maybe after a couple of years."

While the makers have reportedly decided to shelve the film, Ranveer and Alia have been roped in for a different love story. The source hinted that Karan will return as a director but with a different project, "It's a space that Karan is familiar with and moreover, it's also a safe bet."

The makers are yet to confirm the news regarding both projects, however, "The managers of the actors have been informally told about this decision," the source added.

