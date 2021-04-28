Karan Johar Wants To Have A Meal With Meryl Streep; Says 'She Would Be My Ideal Dinner Guest'

Yes, you read it right! Recently, filmmaker Karan Johar appeared as a guest on the food show, Star vs Food, spoke about Oscar-winner actress Meryl Streep and said that he would like to have a meal with her. Calling Meryl Streep his dream dinner guest, Karan said that if he ever gets a chance to have a dinner with her, he would like to tell her that she is the best artist.

According to a SpotboyE report, Karan said, "I would love to have a meal with Meryl Streep. I have never met her, but I want to have a meal with her. I want to look into her eyes and tell her that she is the best person on planet earth and the best artist. She would be my ideal dinner guest."

In the same episode, Karan also recalled a bizarre food experience and revealed that he was once served a rabbit for a meal, and he finished the meal thinking that it was a chicken.

"It was at a French restaurant in Paris, someone gave me a rabbit that looked like chicken and I ate it all. I also wondered why this chicken is tasting so amazingly different and delicious. And so while speaking to the guests I discovered that there wasn't any chicken on the menu and I had eaten a rabbit. Then I went hopping back home," shared Karan on the show.

With respect to work, Karan will soon don the hat of director for his upcoming period drama Takht that casts Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead roles.