Karan Singh Grover On Reports Of His Wife Bipasha Basu’s Pregnancy: We Will Let Everyone Know

Karan Singh Grover, who is all set to feature in ZEE5 original Qubool Hai 2.0, recently spoke about the speculations about his actress-wife Bipasha Basu's pregnancy. The Hate Story 3 actor rubbished the rumours and said that he will tell everyone when it happens.

In an interview with Times of India, Karan Singh Grover said, "We are so vocal and we share our love so openly and proudly that whenever there is a little monkey running around, everyone will know! It is just natural progression that people fall in love, get married and then after a few years, they have a baby. And if you don't have a baby then people start speculating that you must have a baby. Whenever ours happens, we will let everyone know, till then you can keep speculating."

Grover recently celebrated his 39th birthday in the Maldives with Bipasha. The couple shared some beautiful pictures from their exotic vacation. During the interaction, Karan revealed that Bipasha gifted him an expensive watch and said that she gifts him the same every year, just to make him be ready on time.

Apart from that, Karan Singh Grover also talked about recovering from COVID-19. The actor said that when he contracted the virus, he got very angry at himself and regretted not taking care of himself. He missed his workout. Mentioning about his recovery, Karan said, "I was told not to work out for some time so for Bipasha's sanity I didn't work out for some time, not because I couldn't but just so that she doesn't get stressed. Now I am back to doing everything and the recovery was smooth."

On the professional front, his next web show Qubool Hai 2.0, which also stars Surbhi Jyoti as the female lead, will be premiered on ZEE5 on March 12, 2021. He is also a part of the film 3 Dev, which stars Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ravi Dubey, Kunaal Roy Kapur and others in key roles.

