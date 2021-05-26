Karan Singh Grover Says He Was Less Driven Towards Getting More Films; 'Over A Period Of Time, I Have Changed'

Karan Singh Grover became a household name with popular TV shows like Kitni Mast Hai Zindagi, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Dill Mill Gayye and Qubool Hai. The small screen sensation soon made his transition to films with Alone in 2013 opposite his actress-wife Bipasha Basu. His next film was Vishal Pandya's erotic thriller Hate Story 3.

Despite being a popular TV star, Karan's films failed to work their charm at the box office. In a recent interview with ETimes, the handsome hunk opened up about his journey in Bollywood and why he has been seen in few films so far.

Karan told ETimes that he is very selective about his work and takes up a project only if it excites him and is different from his previous outings.

"I have been very selective about my work. If a project comes to me and if it doesn't excite me or make me feel that it won't be any different from what I have done earlier, then I feel that I won't be able to portray the role the way I am supposed to. Thus, my audience will not get to see the performance that they want to see," the actor was quoted as saying.

He further blamed himself for being less focused but promised that things are changing for him.

Karan said, "Frankly, I have been a little less driven towards getting more movies. Having said that, I must mention things are changing with me. Over a period of time, I have changed and there should be a lot more coming from me," adding that he feels that his journey in films hasn't started yet.

On being asked what genres he is keen in exploring, the Dangerous actor told ETimes, "Well, I don't want to name any genre in particular, as then again, I will be limiting myself to just one thing. I just want to be a part of good content that people would want to watch."

Karan Singh Grover was last seen as Aasad Ahmed Khan in Oubool 2.0, the second season of his hit television series which recently premiered on Zee5.