Kareena Kapoor Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Kartik Aaryan And Others Urge Fans To Stay Home Due To Cylcone Tauktae

The city of Mumbai woke up to heavy rainfall and winds owing to the onset of Cyclone Tauktae today. To raise awareness around the same, Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan urged fans to stay at home due to the same. The Jab We Met actress shared a post by the BMC that had issued a notice of all the vaccination programmes being cancelled for today owing to the cyclone.

Kareena went on to share the post on her Instagram story. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress also went on to share a 'Ghar Pe Raho' sticker along with the same. Take a look at her post.

Along with Kareena, megastar Amitabh Bachchan also shared a post on his Twitter handle about the cyclone. The Gulabo Sitabo actor stated, "The effects of the #CycloneTauktae have begun. Rains in Mumbai. Please be safe and protected. Prayers as ever." Take a look at the same.

T 3905 - The effects of the #CycloneTauktae have begun .. rains in Mumbai .. please be safe and protected .. prayers as ever 🙏 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 15, 2021

Pati Patni Aur Woh actor Kartik Aaryan also shared a quirky post to raise awareness surrounding the cyclone. Kartik can be seen sporting a funny expression in the picture that he shared on his social media handle. He captioned the same stating, "#Tauktae. One more reason to stay inside." Take a look at his post.

Apart from that Alia Bhatt, Shanaya Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and Navya Nanda have also urged their fans to stay at home due to the cyclone. Alia shared the post of the BMC cancelling the vaccination programmes owing to the cyclone. Karisma also shared a picture of destruction caused by the same.

Kunal Kemmu also asked his fans to stay at home owing to the cyclone. He asked everyone to step out only if the situation is extremely urgent. The Go Goa Gone actor also prayed for those who have been affected by the cyclone. Actresses Diana Penty and Kirti Kharbanda also asked their fans to stay indoors. Diana tweeted, "Hope everyone is safe and well in Mumbai. Please stay home and take care! #CycloneTauktae."