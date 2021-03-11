Kareena Kapoor's Endearing Birthday Wish For Niece Samaira: You Know Who To Turn To When Mum Says No

It is said that only an aunt can give hugs like a mother, keep secrets like a sister, and share love like a friend. Kareena Kapoor Khan proved this saying on point by penning a heartfelt birthday wish for her niece. Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira turned 16 today and her 'BebooMa' added more love to her special day with a love-soaked note on her Instagram page.

Kareena shared a throwback picture with her niece Samaira and nephew Kiaan Raj Kapoor, and captioned it as, You call me BebooMA for a reason... cause when Mom says no you know who to turn to... always got you my girl...forever. Fly high, be happy and healthy ...I love you our first born baby ❤️ Happy birthday Samuuuu ❤️."

Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor dropped a bunch of heart emoticons on Bebo's post for Samaira.

In 2019, when Kareena had appeared on The Love, Laugh, Live Show with Faye D'Souza, she had spoken about how there is one particular habit of her niece Samaira that annoys her. The actress had said that Samaira is always on her phone, and she is obsessed with social media apps like Snapchat. Kareena had also revealed that she has asked her sister Karisma to limit the same since one misses out on things like reading a book or spending time with family and friends due to this.

Bebo might be a strict maasi at times, but she is quite attached to Samaira. "She was literally born into my arms! Being with her makes me forget who I am and the daily grind my profession makes me go through. Watching her grow up is such a great experience. We talk to each other a lot and she always likes to tell me what happened at her dance classes," Kareena had said in an interview in 2009.

Coming back to Samaira's birthday celebration today, her mother and actress Karisma Kapoor gave fans a sneak-peek into the decor at their home and the birthday cake.

Lolo took to her Instagram story to wish her daughter and wrote, "Happy Birthday to my baby girl." We are sure that Samaira must be having a blast today!

