Kareena Kapoor Considered Surrogacy Before Pregnancy With Jeh, Reveals Saif Ali Khan's Instant Reaction

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan became parents for the second time to son Jeh Ali Khan in February 2021. After the release of her book, Pregnancy Bible, Kareena recently opened up about her experience with the second pregnancy. In an interview, she revealed that she had a 'fleeting thought' about going for surrogacy.

She told HT Brunch, that she was thinking about going for surrogacy before her pregnancy with Jeh. "I was like 'should we do that? Should we do surrogacy'? And, Saif's instant reaction was 'If we can have children, why not try and do it ourselves'? And, if that is the way God wants it (it may happen)."

She added that surrogacy was just like a fleeting thought, "But he (Saif) was very clear, like 'let us do it the right way and see if it happens'. Sure enough, that is how it happened. And, carrying both my children have been the greatest joy for me as well."

Kareena shared that she is happy with the decision to birth the two boys herself. "I actually enjoyed it all. I was one actor who actually did not give a damn. My face was bloated, my feet were bloated. I was all over the place. The best part is that my brands and a lot of people I work with did not really care about that. Having two children, it should not matter any size that you are," she told the tabloid.

Notably, Kareena had been shooting for Laal Singh Chadha with Aamir Khan during the first few months of her pregnancy. She is currently waiting for the film's release and is expected to soon begin work on Veere Di Wedding 2 with Swara Bhasker, Sonam Kapoor and Shikha Talsania.