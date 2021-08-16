Kareena Kapoor Khan Does Not Want Taimur & Jeh To Be Movie Stars; Wants People To Say They Are Kind-Hearted

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan is constantly in the headlines because of her second son's name, Jehangir. The actress and her husband Saif Ali Khan not only received flak on social media, but they were slammed mercilessly for hurting religious sentiments of their fans. Kareena who's well-known for not giving enough importance to trolls, ignored the negativity around her family. And currently, she's focusing on raising her two kids.

In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Kareena opened up about her two sons, and revealed that despite being an actress, she doesn't want them to become movie stars.

"I want both my sons to be thorough gentlemen, I want people to say they are well-brought up, kind-hearted and I will think my job is well done. I don't want them to be movie stars. I'll be happy if Tim comes and tells me I want to do something else... climb Mount Everest may be... that's his choice. I want to stand by and support my boys," said Kareena while speaking to HT Brunch.

She also asserted that she doesn't want to be an overinvolved mom.

"I don't want to be like a helicopter mom. I want them to fall and learn because that's the way my mother taught me. My mother was like, do what you want, make your mistakes and then learn to repair them, because that's the way it works. So that's the way I am parenting both the boys. Jeh, of course, is small, but Tim is now much more aware. I am like if he does something wrong, you clear up your mess. That's the only way they learn," said Kareena.

With respect to work, Kareena will next be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, Takht and Hansal Mehta's next.