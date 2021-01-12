Kareena Kapoor Enjoys A Pyjama Party With BFF Malaika, Amrita & Sister Karisma Before 'New Beginnings'

A Fortune Of Memories For Kareena Kapoor Khan And Her Girl Gang

In the snap shared by Kareena, the actress and her girl gang, are seen lazing on the couch (except Karisma Kapoor), with some mouth-watering dessert kept on the table. While Bebo is seen donning a kaftan, the rest of the ladies are in their pyjamas. Kareena captioned her candid click as, "It's been a FORTUNE of memories... on to the next... to new beginnings. PS: #Fortune you have been kind. #FortuneNights #EndOfAnEra #KaftanSeries."

Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Moving To A New Home?

Going by Kareena's cryptic caption for her picture, it looks like this was their last get-together at Kareena's Fortune Heights residence before she shifts to her new home. Even fans wondered if the gathering was hosted ahead of the Khan family's departure from their old residence. A fan asked, "Is it a goodbye to Fortune Heights?" An Instagram user comment, "Oh maaan. All those interviews with you and Saif there. Amazing memories. Onwards to new beginnings indeed." "New home new beginnings," read another caption.

When Saif Ali Khan Opened Up About His New Home

Last year, in an interview with Mumbai Mirror, Saif had revealed that he is planning to move into a bigger apartment, situated opposite to their current residence, with his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and son Taimur. The actor had revealed that he was overseeing the renovation work at the new house and will be giving his old flat for rent.