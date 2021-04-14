Kareena Kapoor Gushes Over Mom-In-Law Sharmila Tagore; Says 'She Has Always Made Me Feel A Part Of Family'

Unlike the usual love-hate saas-bahu relationship, Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a great bond with her mother-in-law and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. From vacationing with her to calling the Aaradhna actress 'her inspiration to have a family and career together, Bebo have always expressed her love and admiration for her mother-in-law.

Recently, Sharmila Tagore Tagore received a sweet video recorded message from Kareena Kapoor Khan during an interview in which the Jab We Met actress couldn't stop gushing over the diva.

In the video, Kareena can be seen saying, "I always get nervous when people ask me to talk about you. When it comes to talking about such an icon, such a legend, what is there that I can say, The whole world knows that my mother-in-law, who I'm lucky to call my mother-in-law, is one of the most elegant, one of the most graceful women to have walked the earth."

Talking about how the legendary star has always made her feel a part of the family, Bebo continued, "I'm lucky enough to know deeper than that which is that, she's warm, loving, she's caring. Someone who is always there not just for her children but also for her grandchildren and also for her daughter-in-law. Somebody who has always been so inclusive of me, who made me feel part of this family."

Kareena further revealed that her mom-in-law hasn't been able to meet her husband Saif Ali Khan and their newborn son owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. The couple welcomed a baby boy in February this year.

"I have deep, deep respect and regard for you and I think the fact that this whole year has gone by where we've not been able to spend as much time as we did before the pandemic. You've not been able to see the little one, the new addition to the family. But we're waiting to actually come together as a family, spend some time with you," Kareena said in her video.

Workwise, the actress will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha which is slated for a Christmas 2021 release.

