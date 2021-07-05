Kareena Kapoor Introduces Fans To Saif Ali Khan's Character Vibhooti In Bhoot Police

As Saif Ali Khan has not present on any social media platform, his actress-wife Kareena Kapoor Khan often takes to her Instagram page to share posts related to her husband's upcoming projects. On Monday (July 5, 2021), Bebo dropped Saif's first look from his upcoming horror comedy Bhoot Police. She also confirmed that her husband's movie is slated for a direct-to-digital release on Disney+Hotstar.

The Laal Singh Chaddha actress captioned her post as, "Don't fear the paranormal and feel 'Saif' with VIBHOOTI. #BhootPolice Coming soon on @disneyplushotstarvip."

The poster features Saif sporting an edgy look with his leather jacket, black shirt and a necklace with a talon danging from it. He is also seen carrying a sceptre.

Saif Ali Khan-Kareena Kapoor's Unseen Wedding Picture: Ibrahim Photobombs Newlyweds' Cute Moment

Have a look at Kareena Kapoor's post.

Besides Saif Ali Khan, Bhoot Police helmed by Pawan Kripalani also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. Reportedly, Saif and Arjun play ghostbusters in this film.

"Bhoot Police is a horror-comedy, I have never done that. To be able to work with Saif, somebody I have really admired as an actor and to do comedy with him. I was looking at doing an out and out entertainer and to do a horror-comedy is a new space for me," Arjun had earlier told Pinkvilla.

Saif Ali Khan's Son Ibrahim Ali Khan & Akshay Kumar's Son Aarav Bhatia's 2-Year-Old Pictures Together Go Viral

Further on being asked if the film is on the lines of Ghosthunters, the actor had said, "No, it's a film that is difficult to explain until you don't see the trailer or the posters. Let's put it this way, it's more a film about brotherhood, it's about two brothers and what they do for a living."

The makers are yet to announce the release date of Bhoot Police. Apart from this horror comedy, Saif also has Adipurush and Vikram Vedha remake in his kitty.