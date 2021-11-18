Kareena Kapoor Khan Is A Visual Delight As She Welcomes Winter In Her Comfy Sweater Attire

Kareena Kapoor Khan never fails to entice her fans with some stunning pictures of herself on her social media handle and her latest post was just the proof of that. The actress who is currently spending some quality time with her family at the Pataudi Palace took to her Instagram stories to share a lovely picture of herself in a sweater. Her caption also hinted that the winters have finally arrived in Haryana where the Pataudi Palace is located.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to share a selfie of herself in a red sweater. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress can be seen flaunting her flawless skin and delicate locks in the same. By the looks of it, the actress is chilling in the garden of the palace. She captioned the same stating, "Sweater Weather." Take a look at the picture that was shared by a fan club of the actress.

Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor Khan rang in the festival of Diwali with her husband Saif Ali Khan and sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan in the Pataudi Palace. The Jab We Met actress had shared a beautiful family picture of them on her social media account. The picture had Saif and Taimur twinning in an ivory coloured sherwani while Kareena looked radiant in a dark pink traditional attire with her toddler son Jeh nestled in her lap. She had captioned the same stating, "The only one who can distract me from posing. Happy Diwali Insta fam...love you all. #the men of my life." Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Pataudi dropped in some love on the post. Take a look at the same.

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with The Film Companion, Kareena Kapoor Khan had spoken about how she is trying to instil a sense of equality in her sons Taimur and Jeh. She had said, "Well in the case of Tim and Jeh, I think the idea is that they see me go to work even now. Like when, every time I put on my shoes, Taimur asks 'where are you going?' My answer is 'I'm going to work or I'm going to shoot or I'm going for an event or I'm going for a meeting because amma has to work'. So, abba works and so does amma. I think growing up looking at the fact that in this house, it's not just the man who does things, we both do things equally." On the work front, the actress will be seen in Laal Singh Chaddha alongside Aamir Khan.