Kareena Kapoor Khan Is Missing Her Babies During Her Recovery Phase, Says 'COVID I Hate You'

Kareena Kapoor Khan is currently on a road to recovery from COVID-19. The actress tested positive for the same after attending a private dinner party hosted by director-producer Karan Johar. As the actress is quarantining away from her family members, she took to her social media handle to state that she is missing her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan.

Talking about the same, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram stories to state, "COVID I hate you. I miss my babies but soon will do this" along with a heartbreak and a strong muscle emoji. Well, it looks like even though the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress is separated from her children, she is trying her level best to get better and be reunited with them. Take a look at the post that was shared by one of Kareena's fan clubs on Twitter.

Kareena’s recent instagram story 😔 Praying for her speedy recovery ❤️ pic.twitter.com/BCT4XWNgnj — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) December 17, 2021

Apart from this, Kareena Kapoor Khan also won the internet recently after she shared a post wherein she stated how her doting husband and actor Saif Ali Khan is keeping an eye on her even while she is away from him and in quarantine. The Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress shared a picture of her husband watching her from the terrace of an opposite building while she is stationed at another apartment. One can see the Go Goa Gone actor looking at Kareena while sipping on his tea.

Kareena Kapoor Khan had an endearing caption for the same. The Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu actress stated, "OK so we are still in love in the times of Corona era. Don't forget guys, it's lurking" along with a lovestruck emoji. Take a look at the post that was also shared by her fan club on Twitter.

Separated due to Covid-19, but united in love. Kareena watches Saif from a distance. #QuarantineLife pic.twitter.com/fRPB9ceMpR — Kareena Kapoor Khan (@KareenaK_FC) December 16, 2021

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan informed her fans about her testing positive for COVID-19 in an official statement on her social media handle. The Heroine actress stated, "I have tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested. My family and staff are also double vaccinated. They are currently not showing any symptoms. Thankfully, I am feeling ok and hope to be up and about soon."