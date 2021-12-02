Kareena Kapoor Khan And Saba Ali Khan Are Sisterhood Goals In This Unseen Picture Shared By The Latter

Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba Ali Khan is often known for sharing some rare throwback pictures of her family members. From pictures of her parents, Sharmila Tagore and Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi from their younger days to childhood pictures of her nephew and nieces, Saba's social media feed is nothing less than a vintage delight for all the fans. She recently took to her social media account to share a beautiful picture with her sister-in-law and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan.

Talking about the picture, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saba Ali Khan can be seen posing in a presumable family gathering. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress can be seen wearing a full-sleeved floral-printed Kurti dress and she has paired up the same with a dark green sling bag. Furthermore, the actress has tied her hair into a neat bun and has opted for hoop earrings and a no-makeup look. Kareena can be seen holding Saba in a warm embrace while holding a cup in her hand.

Saba Ali Khan, on the other hand, can be seen wearing a black and purple maxi dress. The two ladies can be seen sporting their lovely smiles for the camera and shelling out pure sisterhood goals. Not only this but Saba also shared a heartfelt caption for the Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon actress. The jewellery designer captioned the post stating, "LOVE U. To the moments we share. To the times spent together. May our journey be filled. With love laughter n more hugs." Take a look at the same.

Kareena Kapoor Khan was quick to share the same on her Instagram story. She captioned it stating, "Love you too" along with a lovestruck emoji. Apart from this, Saba Ali Khan also shared an unseen picture with Kareena's younger son Jehangir Ali Khan. The picture has Jeh nestled in the arms of his aunt while she looks at him lovingly. Saba captioned it stating, "Don't live in the past. But when the present can look like it, Why not? Love black n whites...do you?" along with a Nazar emoji. Take a look at the same.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, she will soon be seen in the film Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie is a Hindi remake of Forrest Gump. It will be released on April 14, 2022.