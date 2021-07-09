Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son on February 21, 2021. Since then fans have been inevitably waiting to get a glimpse of the tiny tot or hear what his parents have been calling him. Now, this latest news surrounding their second child may excite the fans of the power couple.

According to a news report in ETimes, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are calling their second son Jeh. The report also stated that the couple is still on the search for a final name for their son. Furthermore, the report said that the couple has also been considering the name Mansoor that was the name of Saif's late father and legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.

Sara Ali Khan Shares Her Reaction On Meeting Saif Ali Khan And Kareena Kapoor Khan's Second Child

On the occasion of Mother's Day (May 9) this year, Kareena Kapoor Khan had teased her fans with a sneak-peak of her second son who was nestled on the lap of his elder brother Taimur Ali Khan. She had captioned the picture stating, "And these two give me hope... for a better tomorrow. Happy Mother's Day to all you beautiful, strong mothers out there." Take a look at the picture.

Furthermore, Saif Ali Khan's daughter and actress Sara Ali Khan who had visited the child with some gifts on hand had also revealed about him. Speaking to News18 about the same, Sara had said that the newborn looked at her and smiled after which she had immediately melted. The Love Aaj Kal actress had further described him as a 'ball of cuteness.'

Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Flawless Skin Even Though She Is 'Not Quite Ready For Monday'

However, this time around, with their second child, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are maintaining a strict code of privacy. The couple has been refraining from revealing their son's picture in the public glare and have kept all the other details surrounding their second son under wraps. Reportedly, Kareena's father and yesteryear actor Randhir Kapoor had accidentally shared the picture of her second son on his social media handle even though the picture was immediately deleted later.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan. Saif Ali Khan will be seen in the movie Bhoot Police and his first look was recently revealed by the makers. The actor will also be seen in the movie Adipurush alongside Prabhas.