World Yoga Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan And Sara Ali Khan Celebrate The Occasion In Their Latest Posts

Today (June 21) marks World Yoga Day that is celebrated by practising this exercise form and spreading its awareness to the masses. Some B-town celebs are also celebrating the occasion and listing down the importance of yoga to their fans. This also includes Kareena Kapoor Khan and Sara Ali Khan. The two shared delightful posts on World Yoga Day highlighting the essence of the day.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress shared an unseen picture of herself in her Instagram story. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress can be seen looking lovely in a white bikini flaunting her toned physique at the same time. She captioned the post stating, "Free Your Mind" along with two blue heart emojis. Take a look at the same.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan shared a picture of herself pulling off a yoga posture. She can be seen sporting a striped black sports bra that he has paired up with black shorts. The Love Aaj Kal actress captioned the same stating, "Yoga is the journey of the self, through the self, to the self." By the looks of it, she can be seen practising yoga at the edge of a swimming pool. Take a look at her post.

Meanwhile, recently Sara revealed her reaction after meeting Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan's second son. For the unversed, the couple had welcomed their second child on February 21, earlier this year. Talking to News18 about the same, Sara Ali Khan said that the newborn looked at her and smiled after which she immediately melted. The Kedarnath actress further described him as a 'ball of cuteness.' She also revealed a running joke that she has started making with her father Saif who has now become a dad for the fourth time.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha alongside Aamir Khan. The movie will be directed by Advait Chandan and is a Hindi remake of the Hollywood film Forrest Gump. While Sara Ali Khan will be seen in the Aanand L Rai directorial Atrangi Re. The movie will also star Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.