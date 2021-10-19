Kareena Kapoor Khan And Sujoy Ghosh To Join Hands For A Thriller, Film To Roll In February: Report

If the latest buzz in the tinsel town is to be believed, Sujoy Ghosh who has a knack for nail-biting thrillers is all set to team up with Kareena Kapoor Khan for a feature film. Buzz is that this edge-of-the-seat thriller will be bankrolled by Jay Shewakramani.

One also hears that this Kareena-starrer will roll in February next year and will be shot in Darjeeling and Kalimpong over a period of two months in a start to finish schedule.

A source close to the development revealed to Pinkvilla, "Kareena has been on the look-out for a good thriller for a while now and her hunt has finally come to an end with Sujoy's next film. The two are all excited for this collaboration and looking forward to starting shooting for it from February. It will be shot at Darjeeling and Kalimpong in North East India over a period of two months."

Reportedly, this film will also be a thriller like Sujoy's previous outings with plenty of twists and turns.

The same source further revealed that besides Kareena Kapoor Khan, this film will also feature some acclaimed actors who have been making a mark on the OTT platform in the last few years.

"While Kareena will be leading the cast, many more acclaimed actors have come on board the film. All key characters have been cast and the team is now expected to proceed towards the pre-production stage in the hills of North East. It has names who have won over the audience with their performance in the OTT world over the last 2 years," the source told the portal.

With respect to other projects, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha who also marks the Bollywood debut of Telugu star Naga Chaitanya. The film is an Hindi adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. Besides this, Bebo is also making her debut as a producer by co-producing Hansal Mehta's next with Ekta Kapoor.