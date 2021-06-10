Kareena Kapoor Khan Approached For Sita: The Incarnation? Film's Writer KV Vijayendra Prasad Denies Reports

Ever since it was announced that filmmaker Alaukik Desai will be helming a mythological drama titled Sita: The Incarnation, the tinsel town is abuzz with casting rumours. Touted to be a retelling of the Ramayan from Sita's point of view, the multilingual film has created a huge excitement among fans who love watching magnum opus on screen.

Recently, a leading entertainment report stated that the makers have approached Kareena Kapoor Khan for the role of Sita in the film. It was also reported that the actress has asked for a whopping Rs 12 crore for this movie which has sent the producers into a tizzy and made them approach another young actress as well.

However, according to a report in Spotboye, when the entertainment portal got in touch with the film's writer KV Vijayendra Prasad to know the truth behind these rumours, he denied that Bebo was offered the part and said, "No no no."

A source close to the project further told the portal that Kareena wasn't suited for the part and these reports might have cropped up as her husband(Saif Ali Khan) is playing Raavan in another project (Adipurush).

Further talking about rumours about Bebo charging a hefty fee to play Sita on screen, the source said that it sounds impressive but is far-fetched in this day and age of an economic recession.

Meanwhile, buzz also suggests that Ranveer Singh has been offered the part of Raavan in Sita: The Incarnation. However, there's no official word yet from the makers on these casting speculations.

Talking about Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actress and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son in February this year. Workwise, Bebo will next be seen in Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha. The film is an official adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult classic Forrest Gump.