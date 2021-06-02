Kareena Kapoor Khan Calls Working In Veere Di Wedding Her Best Decision; 'Such A Cool Film'

Shashank Ghosh's chick flick Veere Di Wedding clocked 3 years on Tuesday (June 1, 2021). Starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Swara Bhaskar and Shikha Talsania in key roles, the film bankrolled by Rhea Kapoor, the movie revolved around four childhood friends who reunite for a bachelorette trip, but end up rediscovering themselves.

On the completion of 3 years of Veere Di Wedding, Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her Instagram story and counted signing this movie one of her best decisions. The actress reshared Rhea Kapoor's post and wrote, "The best decision I took....such a cool film," and added a heart emoticon to it.

Have a look at her post.

Earlier, Rhea had dedicated a post on Instagram to the film and written, "Happy 3 Veere Di Wedding, you set me free."

Earlier, Kareena had shared that she had signed Veere Di Wedding before she came to know that she was expecting. Before the film went on floors, Bebo requested Rhea to replace her with a 'young girl.' However, Rhea was adamant that she will continue to be a part of the film. In fact, she decided to change the script to make Kareena's character pregnant so she could shoot with her baby bump. However, the makers had to drop this plan due to absence of any maternal insurances for actresses in India.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Channels Her Inner Diva As She Shares A Video Using Instagram Filters

"I agreed to act in the film even when I was pregnant and they incorporated the whole pregnancy scene but... it was pretty sad. But I gave the producers a choice. I told Rhea about my pregnancy right after I told my parents. I told her 'go take some young girl now'," India Today had quoted Kareena as saying.

However, the makers waited for Kareena to return after her delivery and then made the film with her as one of the protagonists.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Advises On How To Deal With COVID-19 Anxiety, Says 'Reach Out To A Loved One'

"This team supported a new mother so well. If I had a night shoot, they didn't call me for the next 12 hours so that I could be with my son. And in case of a morning schedule, they'd let me off early," Bebo had opened up on how the team of Veere Di Wedding accomodated a new mother in their team while speaking with Mid-day.

Earlier this year, Kareena Kapoor and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second son. The actress is now awaiting the release of her upcoming movie, Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha.