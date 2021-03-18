Kareena Kapoor Khan Can't Stop Staring At Her Newborn; Shares A New Picture On Instagram

It must have been 'love at first sight' when Kareena Kapoor Khan saw the face of her newborn for the first time, and it seems, since then she hasn't gotten enough of him. Kareena shared a monochrome picture on Instagram, wherein she is seen staring at her second child, whom she gave birth recently.

While the face of the newborn is not visible in the picture, one can see the calmness and happiness on Kareena's face in the picture. Kareena captioned the picture as, "Can't stop staring... at him ❤️."

As expected, within a few minutes of being uploaded, Kareena's new post was filled with lovely comments with most of her followers leaving heart emoticons.

Interestingly, neither Kareena nor Saif Ali Khan have revealed the name of their baby boy. Earlier, Kareena had mentioned in an interview that she and Saif were so agitated with people's reaction to Taimur Ali Khan's name that they want to take their own sweet time before naming their second child.

ALSO READ: Netizens Criticise Kareena Kapoor Khan For Leaving Her Second Child At Home; Ask Her To Be Like Anushka Sharma

Meanwhile, from the past few days, Kareena has been constantly targeted by trolls for not being a 'responsible mother'. For the unversed, it all happened when Kareena was spotted outside her best friend Amrita Arora's house sans her baby, and trolls were quick to pass judgements on her. Many slammed the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress for leaving her child at home and visiting her friend's house.

Earlier, she was targeted by trolls when a video of Taimur bumping his head against a glass door landed on social media. Many netizens shamed Kareena for not being careful enough around Taimur and said mean things to her via their comments.

However, as usual, Kareena didn't pay any attention to trolls.

With respect to work, she will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan Sends Love To Nephew Kiaan On His Birthday With A Heartfelt Note