Kareena Kapoor Khan Chills With Her 'Best Girls'; Showers Love On 'Baby Girl' Samaira

Kareena Kapoor Khan surely knows how to let her hair down and enjoy when it's time for 'all play and no work.' This year, the actress had a delightful Diwali with her family at Pataudi Palace and made sure that her fans got a glimpse of all the fun that she had with them. Like every time, the pictures went viral on social media and everyone couldn't stop gushing over Bebo's fam-jam.

The Good Newwz actress welcomed the weekend in a colourful mood with her family and close-knit group of friends. She posted a couple of pictures from her fun-filled Friday night. In one of the clicks, we see her striking a pose with sister Karisma Kapoor, and close friends Amrita Arora and Ritakshi.

Kareena Kapoor Opens Up On Raising Jeh & Taimur; 'Important For Boys To Know A Mother Is Their Father's Equal'

Dressed in beautiful ethnic outfits, the ladies looked their pretty best. While Kareena donned a printed green and white kurta and palazzo set, her sister wore a red and purple ethnic wear. Amrita Arora picked up a black and golden lehenga, Ritakshi on the other hand wore a printed white outfit.

Kareena captioned her picture as, "The best girls". Her sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan dropped a bunch of heart emojis in the comment section. Karisma too shared the same picture on her Instagram page and wrote, "My lovelies".

Kareena Kapoor Shares An Adorable Moment Between Jeh And Father Saif Ali Khan

Bebo even shared an adorable picture with her niece and Karisma Kapoor's daughter Samaira. The diva is seen giving her a peck on her cheek. She captioned the picture as, "Lolo's baby girl's forever ❤️❤️ @therealkarismakapoor." Sonam Kapoor commented, "How beautiful".

Workwise, Kareena Kapoor Khan will next be seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha which is an Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks' cult classic Forrest Gump. The film is slated to release on February 14, 2022.