Kareena Kapoor Khan Dons Bikini As She Chills In Maldives!

If you are a fan of Kareena Kapoor Khan, you must know that she loves to speak without mincing words. Recently, she became the hot topic of discussion when it was revealed that she and her actor-husband Saif Ali Khan have named their second child Jehangir. There was an uproar on social media and the duo was slammed mercilessly. However, Kareena was very clear in her mind that she does not need to pay any attention to trolls.

Currently, she is chilling in Maldives along with Saif and her two sons- Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. The Khan parivaar is in Maldives for Saif's birthday celebration. Yesterday, Saif turned 51.

Yesterday, Kareena shared a family picture from Maldives, wherein she was seen with Saif, Taimur and Jeh. Today, she dropped a selfie on her Instagram page and boy, she's looking smoking hot!

In the picture, Kareena is seen donning a black bikini and rocking her no-makeup look like a pro. It's not the first time when Kareena flaunted her no-makeup look on social media. Kareena who is very comfortable in her skin, often posts no-makeup selfies/pictures on her Instagram page. In fact, recently when she went live along with Karan Johar on Instagram, and was asked about the secret behind her glowing skin, she had suggested her fans to drink a lot of water and to practice yoga.

With respect to work, Kareena will next be seen in Advait Chandan's Laal Singh Chaddha, which also casts Aamir Khan in the lead role. She also has Karan Johar's Takht and Hansal Mehta's next in her kitty.