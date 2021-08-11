Kareena Kapoor Khan's Fear Comes True As She Gets Trolled For Allegedly Naming Her Second Son 'Jehangir'

Ever since Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan were trolled for naming their firstborn 'Taimur Ali Khan', the star couple was skeptical about revealing the name of their second son. Well, their fear has come true! When the reports of Kareena and Saif naming their second son 'Jehangir Ali Khan' surfaced on social media, netizens were hell-bent to troll the duo. Kareena and Saif, who became parents to son Taimur in 2016, welcomed baby Jeh in February this year, and for a long time they refrained from disclosing his name to the world.

Now that Kareena's book 'Kareena Kapoor Khan's Pregnancy Bible: The Ultimate Manual For Moms-To-Be' is out, people have been continuously trolling Kareena and Saif. According to Bollywood Hungama, Jeh's full name is revealed in Kareena's book and it's none other than Jehangir.

The entertainment portal reported, "The last pages of the book comprise her pictures during and after her pregnancies. And in the captions of the pictures, she gives out the name of her second baby: Jehangir."

Netizens feell that Kareena-Saif's second baby is named after the fourth Mughal emperor Jahangir.

Interestingly, when Kareena and Karan Johar were interacting with each other during a live session on Instagram, the filmmaker had asked Bebo about her second child's name. He said, "Are we allowed to mention his name out in the public debate now? Can we say that you call him what you call him?" On this, Kareena replied, "Yeah, it's Jeh Ali Khan."

On a related note, Kareena's sister-in-law Saba Ali Khan also reacted to trolls' hatred comments against Saif and Kareena and wrote, "Jeh...jaan. What's in a name? Love...live and let it be. Children are God's blessings."

