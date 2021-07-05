Kareena Kapoor Khan Flaunts Her Flawless Skin Even Though She Is 'Not Quite Ready For Monday'

Kareena Kapoor Khan took to her social media handle to share a post with a very relatable message. The post may highlight the state of mind of every person who undergoes those Monday blues. The actress, however, also flaunted her, flawless skin that makes her look nothing less than a visual delight.

Talking about the same, the Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actress shared a selfie of herself wherein she can be seen wearing striped casual attire. Kareena captioned the same stating, "Not quite ready for Monday" with a series of quirky emoji. Take a look at her post.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a picture of her son Taimur Ali Khan's pasta meal with a lot of veggies. By the sight of it, the dish looked both sumptuous and healthy. She captioned it stating, "Tim likes to keep it green." The Jab We Met actress also unveiled her husband and actor Saif Ali Khan's look from his upcoming movie Bhoot Police. The actor will be essaying the role of Vibhooti and his quirky first look from the movie may inevitably pique the interest of cinema lovers.

On June 30, Kareena Kapoor Khan celebrated 21 years of her debut film Refugee. The actress shared a heartfelt post on her social media handle to mark the same. The Ki And Ka actress shared some beautiful stills of herself from the movie along with some BTS pictures and posters of the movie. Kareena captioned the same stating, "21 years. Grateful, happy, blessed, motivated, passionate... 21 more to go... I'm ready. Thank you to everyone for the continuous love and support." The background score of the popular romantic song from the movie 'Aisa Lagta Hai' crooned by Sonu Nigam and Alka Yagnik can be seen playing in the background. Take a look at the post shared by the actress.

On the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will soon be seen in the movie Laal Singh Chadha. The film will also star megastar Aamir Khan in the lead role and will be helmed by Advait Chandan. It is the Hindi remake of the Tom Hanks starrer Forrest Gump.