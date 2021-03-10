Kareena Kapoor Khan Pampers Herself After Delivering Her Second Child; Gets A New Haircut [Picture]

It's known to all women that pregnancy is a beautiful feeling, but one can't deny the stress that comes along with it. Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who recently delivered her second child- a baby boy, got a new haircut, and her pictures are too stunning to be missed.

Kareena shared a picture, wherein she is seen sporting shorter hair and captioned the picture as, "Ok I'm ready for more burp cloths and diapers ❤️❤️ Thank you my absolutely fabulous @yiannitsapatori."

For the unversed, Kareena got her haircut done by her favourite hairstylist Yianni Tsapatori. Even he shared a video of Kareena on his Instagram page, wherein he is seen styling the Good Newwz actress' hair.

Netizens are completely in awe of Kareena's stunning pictures and they can't stop praising her new look.

An Instagram user wrote, "Wow you are looking even more young nd stylish in new luk."

Another user wrote, "If perfection had a face. Happy to have you back."

"Always Gorgeous," commented another netizen on Kareena's post.

"Your this look is the best so far," commented another Instagram user.

Meanwhile, before her delivery, Kareena wrapped up the shoot of her upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha, which also casts Aamir Khan in the lead role. Directed by Advait Chandan, the film is a Hindi remake of Hollywood cult classic Forrest Gump starring Tom Hanks in the lead role.

Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, Kareena also has Karan Johar's Takht in her kitty. However, the shooting of the film has been delayed as of now, and the makers have not made any announcement about when they are likely to commence the shoot.

